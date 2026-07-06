Gold holds near 2-week high after weaker US jobs report

Spot gold steadies at $4,175.02

Spot gold stayed steady at $4,175.02 per ounce early Monday, locking in a solid weekly gain after losing ground for four straight weeks.

US gold futures also climbed 1.5%. Since gold doesn't pay interest, it usually does better when rates might stay lower.

In India, demand dipped a bit as prices bounced back from recent lows; meanwhile in China, more buyers stepped in.

Investors are now watching for the Fed's June meeting minutes coming out Wednesday; they are hoping for clues on what's next for interest rates.

Silver hit a multi-session high, and platinum and palladium also saw gains.