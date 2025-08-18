Gold holds steady as US inflation hits 3-year high

Gold's value and geopolitical tensions

Higher borrowing costs, often a result of central bank responses to inflation, mean borrowing money costs more, which usually makes gold less attractive since it doesn't pay interest.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic pointed out that businesses are feeling squeezed by these higher costs and tariffs.

Still, people are watching Trump's talks with Ukraine's president and his prior discussion with Russia's president—any geopolitical drama could push gold demand up again.