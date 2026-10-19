Gold in Delhi rises ₹400 to ₹1,50,300 per 10gm
Business
Gold prices in Delhi went up by ₹400 on Monday, now hitting ₹1,50,300 per 10gm, inclusive of all taxes, thanks to the festive buzz and some upbeat global cues.
Silver, on the other hand, stayed steady at ₹2.15 lakh per kilo.
Analysts see festival demand boost
Analysts say gold is seeing a boost as people shop for weddings and festivals, with Saumil Gandhi noting that physical demand had improved lately.
Vikas Gupta expects prices might climb a bit more during the celebrations but should settle down afterward.
Meanwhile, global factors like cheaper oil and lower US yields are helping keep precious metals strong.