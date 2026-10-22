Gold in India falls ₹1,000 before Dhanteras, silver 10-month low

The timing is interesting since Dhanteras and Diwali usually mean more people buying gold and silver.

Ashish Rajodiya, Head of Commodities at PL Capital, points out that inflation fears and a steady dollar are making gold less appealing right now.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at Lemonn, adds that expectations of higher US interest rates are pushing more people to sell.

All this means festive shoppers might find better deals this season.