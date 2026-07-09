Gold in India jumps ₹1,038 to ₹1.44L per 10g
Business
Gold prices in India jumped ₹1,038 to hit ₹1.44 lakh per 10gm on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak.
This rebound came as investors saw an opportunity to buy at lower prices, helped along by a weaker US dollar, even though ongoing tensions in West Asia kept gains in check.
Global gold futures climb about 1%
Globally, gold futures also climbed about 1% after recent drops, with traders pointing to "bargain hunting" and worries over inflation sparked by U.S.-Iran clashes.
Recent airstrikes and rising oil prices have added to the uncertainty.
Experts say gold's next moves will depend on how things play out between Washington and Tehran, plus upcoming US economic data and Federal Reserve updates.