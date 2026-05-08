Gold in India up 57% YoY to ₹152,600 per 10g Business May 08, 2026

Gold just got a lot pricier in India: spot prices are up 57% from last year, reaching around 152,600 rupees ($1,614) per 10gm.

Even with wedding season in full swing (usually peak gold-buying time), people are holding back.

Dealers are now offering bigger discounts (up to $15 an ounce) to tempt buyers.

As one Hyderabad jeweler put it, "Higher prices are severely affecting purchases."