Gold jewelry sales rebound as prices cool

Retail impact

Demand for jewelry coming back

Gaurav Gupta, owner of Radhey Kishan Gopal Kishan jewelers and treasurer of the market association, said footfall in the market and conversions remain strong. He added that with gold prices falling, demand for jewelry is coming back as people "come back to shop for the upcoming festival and wedding seasons." Notably, demand for both jewelry and coins as an investment had declined during Q2 due to a sharp rise in prices.