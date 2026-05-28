Gold jumps $107, silver gains as US inflation eases

US PCE 3.8% calms Fed fears

The US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index grew 3.8% year over year in April, calming worries about more Fed rate hikes. This helped gold and silver recover globally.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East pushed crude oil higher and also influenced Indian markets: MCX gold futures climbed ₹873 to ₹156,500 per 10gm; silver jumped ₹5,320 to ₹266,320 per kilogram.