Gold jumps over 1% to $4,570.88 an ounce on Monday

Precious metals rally as oil slides

It wasn't just gold making moves: silver climbed nearly 4%, while platinum and palladium both rose about 2%.

Oil prices slid to two-week lows as traders watched the U.S.-Iran situation unfold.

Meanwhile, demand for gold in India dipped due to price swings, and Chinese gold premiums slipped too.

Even speculators trimmed their bets on gold last week, showing that some are feeling cautious about where things go next.