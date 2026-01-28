Gold just smashed $5,200 per ounce for the 1st time
Gold prices have hit a new all-time high, crossing $5,200 per ounce—up over 20% since January.
This jump is fueled by a weaker US dollar and growing demand as economic uncertainty and global tensions make people look for safer bets.
Why does this matter?
When times get shaky, gold becomes the go-to safe haven.
Its price has shot up more than 20% year-to-date, as folks worry about the economy and trust in the US dollar drops.
Even silver and platinum are seeing big gains right now.
What's behind the surge?
The US dollar is near a four-year low after President Trump signaled support for a weaker currency. That's pushed more investors toward gold.
Add in ongoing geopolitical worries and steady Federal Reserve rates, and experts like Deutsche Bank think gold could keep climbing—maybe even hitting $6,000 in 2026.