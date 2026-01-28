Gold just smashed a new record—here's why it matters
Gold prices have hit an all-time high, jumping over 4% to $5,265 per ounce for the first time ever.
The surge isn't just global—Indian gold rates climbed too, with 22-carat gold now at ₹15,330 per gram and sovereigns up by nearly ₹3,000.
Silver and platinum also saw big gains.
Why should you care?
When the world feels uncertain (think: shaky economies and rising geopolitical tensions), people flock to safe bets like gold.
This latest spike is thanks to a weaker US dollar, global risks, and worries about trade wars and central bank moves.
If you're into investing or just curious about what drives these trends, it's a reminder that big world events can show up right in your wallet—or jewelry box.
What's behind the jump?
A sharp drop in the US dollar (its biggest since April), talk of tariffs from Trump on countries like South Korea and Canada, plus ongoing economic jitters are making gold—and even silver and platinum—the go-to safe havens right now.