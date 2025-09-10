Gold loans are at an all-time high Business Sep 10, 2025

Gold-backed loans soared to ₹2.94 lakh crore last month, setting a fresh record and marking 15 months of nonstop growth.

This jump is mostly thanks to gold prices shooting up by 53% over the past year—not because people are pledging more gold, but because their gold is worth a lot more now.

As Karthik Srinivasan from Icra explains, "It seems more like the gold price has gone up by 40-45% over 12 months. That seems to be the key driver of the gold AUM."