Gold loses $177, silver tumbles 6.5% in a day

Even with all the global drama, gold prices have remained higher over the last 10 months. For anyone keeping an eye on investments or just curious about how world events shake up markets, it's a reminder that prices don't always move the way you'd expect.

Why did prices fall?

A lot of investors decided to cash in after recent price rallies ("profit-booking"), especially since markets have pushed back expectations for the next US Fed rate cut to September 2026 (from earlier forecasts of July).

Silver also tends to swing more wildly than gold, so it saw a bigger fall—plus, worries about oil-driven inflation have made things even choppier.