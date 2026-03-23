Gold loses its shine: Prices drop to 4-month low

Gold's safe haven appeal fades

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is pushing oil above $110 a barrel and driving up costs everywhere.

Normally, people flock to gold when things get tense, but right now even gold is losing its shine as rate hike fears grow (there is about a one-in-four chance the US Fed will raise rates by December).

Silver and platinum aren't immune either: both fell more than 3% as global markets react to all the uncertainty.