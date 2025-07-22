Gold near 1-month high on lower US dollar: Check rates
Gold is trading close to a one-month high at $3,390.73 per ounce, mainly because the US dollar has slipped and Treasury yields are down. This makes gold more affordable worldwide.
Investors are watching US-EU trade talks ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline, while the EU considers new moves against US tariffs.
Gold gains as safe option amid global trade tensions
Gold is shining as a safe option when things feel uncertain—like now, with mixed signals from central banks and global trade tensions.
There's a 59% chance the US Federal Reserve might cut interest rates in September, which could make gold even more attractive.
On the flip side, China's gold imports just hit their lowest since January, hinting at shifting demand.
Other precious metals also gain; world's biggest gold fund increases holdings
It's not just gold—silver and platinum prices are up too.
The world's biggest gold fund has also increased its holdings, showing investors still trust gold to ride out market ups and downs.
Gold is up about 26% compared to 2024—a reminder why it keeps its "safe bet" reputation during unpredictable times.
