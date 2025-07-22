Gold near 1-month high on lower US dollar: Check rates

Gold is shining as a safe option when things feel uncertain—like now, with mixed signals from central banks and global trade tensions. There's a 59% chance the US Federal Reserve might cut interest rates in September, which could make gold even more attractive. On the flip side, China 's gold imports just hit their lowest since January, hinting at shifting demand.

Other precious metals also gain; world's biggest gold fund increases holdings

It's not just gold—silver and platinum prices are up too.

The world's biggest gold fund has also increased its holdings, showing investors still trust gold to ride out market ups and downs.

Gold is up about 26% compared to 2024—a reminder why it keeps its "safe bet" reputation during unpredictable times.

