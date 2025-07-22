Gold prices surge as global uncertainties boost safe-haven demand Business Jul 22, 2025

Gold just got pricier in India, with 24K gold hitting nearly ₹98,700 per 10gm.

This jump comes as global uncertainty—especially around US trade moves and mixed signals from the Federal Reserve—pushes more people toward gold as a safe bet.

Globally, spot gold is up too, now around $3,352.24 an ounce.