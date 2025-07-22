Gold prices surge as global uncertainties boost safe-haven demand
Gold just got pricier in India, with 24K gold hitting nearly ₹98,700 per 10gm.
This jump comes as global uncertainty—especially around US trade moves and mixed signals from the Federal Reserve—pushes more people toward gold as a safe bet.
Globally, spot gold is up too, now around $3,352.24 an ounce.
US tariffs, Fed's indecision keep investors on edge
With the US tariff deadline looming on August 1 and interest rate decisions still unclear, investors are playing it safe by turning to gold.
In India, even though jewelry sales are slow right now, strong demand through gold ETFs is keeping things steady for those looking to protect their savings.
What's pushing up gold prices this July?
Talk of new US tariffs and the Fed's indecision have made people nervous about other investments.
Plus, a weaker dollar means global buyers can get more gold for their money.
All these factors are helping keep gold prices on the rise this July.