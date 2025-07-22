Oil prices dip on US-EU trade battle worries

Why are oil prices under pressure?

If you're curious about why gas prices or travel costs can suddenly change, this is it: big global disputes like this ripple out fast.

On top of the threatened tariffs, oil markets are already shaky from rising OPEC+ output (especially Saudi Arabia).

Even with a weaker dollar giving some support, worries about too much supply and slowing economies are keeping prices under pressure—reminding us how connected everything really is.