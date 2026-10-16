Gold nudges higher as dollar weakens with spot at $4,177.82
Business
Gold prices nudged up a bit on Friday as the US dollar weakened, making gold more attractive for buyers outside the US.
Still, gold is down 0.5% overall this week.
Spot gold landed at $4,177.82 per ounce, and December futures hit $4,199.10.
Inflation lifts gold amid rate bets
A softer dollar and higher-than-expected US inflation are boosting gold's appeal right now.
But with traders betting on possible interest rate hikes later this year (28% chance in October and 89% in December), some investors might think twice about piling into gold.
Silver, platinum, and palladium also saw small gains today, but like gold, they're all down for the week.