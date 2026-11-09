Gold nudges to $4,073.59 as oil falls, US jobs strong
Business
Gold prices nudged higher on Monday, with spot gold up 0.2% to $4,073.59 per ounce.
The move comes as lower oil prices helped ease inflation worries, but strong US job growth kept the chances of a Federal Reserve rate hike high, so gold's gains stayed pretty modest.
India bargain hunters lift gold demand
In India, gold demand jumped after prices hit a seven-month low, drawing in bargain hunters and matching trends in silver and other precious metals.
With global economic uncertainty and ongoing geopolitical tensions, investors are keeping a close eye on what happens next.