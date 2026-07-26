Gold nudges to about $4,063 while silver rises 1.6%
Business
This jump is mostly thanks to ongoing global tensions and talk of interest rate hikes.
On the world stage, gold nudged up to about $4,063 per ounce, while silver also made a comeback, rising 1.6% to $58.50 an ounce.
U.S.-Iran conflict, jobs stoke rate worries
The U.S.-Iran conflict has pushed up energy costs and stoked inflation worries.
Plus, with the US job market staying strong, many expect more interest rate hikes soon, something that usually puts pressure on gold prices since it doesn't pay interest.
Still, gold has largely hovered around $4,000 an ounce since late June, even after dropping from its record high earlier this year when tensions in the Middle East spiked.