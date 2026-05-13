Gold on MCX tops ₹163,000 after 15% import duty hike Business May 13, 2026

Gold prices on MCX just crossed ₹163,000, and silver is following suit, thanks to a mix of global tensions and the Indian rupee hitting a record low against the US dollar.

The big push came after India raised import duties on gold and silver from 6% to 15%, making domestic prices shoot up compared to global rates.