Gold overtakes US Treasuries as top reserve asset, ECB says

Gold purchases fell to 850 tons

Even though official gold purchases dipped to 850 tons last year (down from more than 1,000 tons annually between 2022 and 2024), demand is still way above normal.

Poland led the charge by adding almost 100 tons, followed by Kazakhstan, Brazil, China, and Turkey.

The ECB points out that gold isn't perfect (it costs money to store and doesn't earn interest) but it's seen as a safe bet when things get shaky globally.

Meanwhile, the US dollar remains dominant overall, with around 57% share of global foreign exchange reserves in 2025.