Gold plunges 26% on MCX to ₹142,413 per 10gm

Spot gold down, experts advise ETFs

Spot gold slid another 1% on June 30 and finished June down by nearly 13%.

Experts like Dr. Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont, say gold's future depends on US economic data and Fed policy moves.

Experts suggest if you're thinking of buying gold, consider spreading out your purchases using ETFs or digital options to handle price swings.

Global events and inflation trends will keep playing a big role in where prices go from here.