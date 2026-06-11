Gold prices at 6-month low: Good time to buy?
What's the story
Gold prices have plunged to a six-month low as high oil prices fuel inflation concerns and strengthen expectations of prolonged high interest rates in the US. This dip in gold prices could be a good time for consumers to invest in jewelry, especially with the wedding season approaching in India. Suvankar Sen, Managing Director and CEO of Senco Gold, said that "I think it's a great opportunity for those who need to buy jewelry for the wedding in the family."
Market trends
Factors behind recent gold, silver price dip
Sen attributed the recent fall in gold and silver prices to global investors booking profits and reallocating funds into other opportunities. He cited major global events and IPOs as factors drawing investor interest and liquidity. However, he anticipates precious metals will regain attention once these events pass, with investors refocusing on inflation risks.
Industry response
Jewelry industry adapting to high gold prices
The jewelry industry is adapting to high gold prices by encouraging consumers to exchange old jewelry and opt for lower-purity products. Sen said that old gold exchange now accounts for nearly 55-60% of jewelry transactions. Jewelers are also promoting 9-carat, 14-carat, and 18-carat jewelry to reduce gold consumption while keeping products affordable.
Diamond market
Softer diamond prices present opportunity
Sen also said that softer gold and diamond prices make this an attractive time for consumers to consider diamond-studded jewelry. He believes diamond prices could recover once geopolitical tensions ease and global economic conditions stabilize. This presents another potential opportunity for consumers.
Price outlook
What does the future hold for gold?
On the future of gold prices, Sen said the market may be nearing a floor after a sharp correction from recent highs. He expects prices to recover if geopolitical risks moderate and inflation remains elevated. "When things start stabilizing, you will start seeing gold and silver prices moving up again," Sen said. This could mean that now is an ideal time for consumers to invest in jewelry before demand picks up later this year.