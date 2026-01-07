Next Article
Gold prices barely budge, silver edges up in India
Gold prices in India ticked up just a bit on Wednesday, with 24-carat gold now at ₹13,883 per gram and 22-carat gold at ₹12,726 per gram.
Silver also crept higher to ₹253.10 per gram.
So even though global markets dipped, local prices held steady or rose slightly.
What's driving these moves?
Globally, gold slipped as investors cashed out recent gains and the US dollar strengthened ahead of big economic updates.
Rahul Kalantri from Mehta Equities pointed out that earlier price jumps were linked to geopolitical tensions.
He shared that gold and silver are currently bouncing between key support and resistance levels—so if you're tracking prices for investing or shopping, expect more ups and downs ahead.