Gold prices bounce back to ₹1.70 lakh per 10g

With Indian stocks down over 3% this week, gold is acting as a safe zone for investors looking to protect their money from market swings and global uncertainty. Some analysts think gold could keep climbing in the near term as central banks keep buying.

Geopolitical tensions and silver surge

Rising tensions between the US and Iran, plus new US tariffs, are making investors nervous—so more people are turning to gold as a safe bet.

Delays in US interest rate cuts are also boosting its appeal right now.

Silver's up too, riding the same wave of investor caution.