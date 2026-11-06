Gold prices drop in India before wedding and festival rush
Business
Gold is making a comeback in India just in time for the wedding and festival rush.
With prices dropping, jewelry stores are seeing more shoppers, especially those picking up smaller pieces like coins and bars.
Earlier this year, demand was down because gold was just too expensive for many.
Indian buyers prefer coins and bars
People are still being careful with their spending, often choosing smaller gold purchases instead of big-ticket items.
Experts expect gold jewelry demand to bounce back from a dip earlier on.
Even with all the buzz, total gold imports for 2026 might hit a six-year low, showing that buyers are still watching their wallets.