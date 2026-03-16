Gold prices fall sharply: Check today's rates
Gold prices slid on Monday, with MCX gold futures falling by ₹1,339 to ₹1.57 lakh per 10gm.
Silver took a hit too, dropping by over ₹4,000 to ₹2.55 lakh per kilogram.
Why are gold prices falling?
If you're keeping an eye on investments or just curious about market trends, here's the scoop:
A stronger US dollar and higher Treasury yields are making gold less attractive right now.
But analysts still see gold as a smart long-term bet, especially if you buy when prices dip, thanks to its reputation for stability during uncertain times.
What's happening globally?
Rising geopolitical tensions in the Gulf and surging oil prices (now above $100 a barrel) are shaking things up globally.
This has raised concerns that it could push inflation higher and made investors rethink hopes for quick US interest rate cuts, adding more twists to the gold story.