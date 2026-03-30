Gold prices fell 1.7% with Houthi involvement in Middle East

Turkey sold and swapped gold

With concerns about shipping via the Red Sea and crude oil prices climbing amid fears of a near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz, things are getting bumpy for investors.

Turkey sold and swapped about 60 tons of gold worth more than $8 billion.

As central banks consider raising interest rates to fight inflation, spot gold fell to $4,436.63 an ounce in Singapore, showing just how much global uncertainty is driving these swings.