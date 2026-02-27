Gold prices hit record high in India, demand drops

Retail buyers not ready to buy gold at these prices

High gold prices have put a damper on wedding season shopping, with many finding jewelry just too expensive right now.

As proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji, Ashok Jain said, "Retail buyers just aren't ready to buy at these prices. For a lot of them, the current levels are simply too expensive to afford."

Meanwhile, some people had already bought their gold when rates were lower.