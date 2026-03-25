Gold prices jump by ₹15,000 in just 3 days
Gold just shot up in India, hitting ₹1,44,570 per 10gm on the MCX this Wednesday (March 25, 2026), a jump of about ₹15,000 from earlier in the week.
The main reasons? People are feeling less stressed about inflation and there's buzz that the US Federal Reserve might cut interest rates soon.
What experts say about gold's price surge
Geopolitical tensions and a weaker US dollar are making gold more attractive right now. Experts like Hareesh V from Geojit Investments say falling crude oil prices have changed global rate expectations, boosting gold demand.
Ponmudi R from Enrich Money points out that if gold crosses ₹1,48,000 here, we could see it climb even higher, possibly up to ₹1,57,000.
For comparison: while Indian gold is at ₹1,44,570 per 10gm (intraday high), COMEX rates were trading in the $4,500-$4,600 band, with local premiums and market factors widening the domestic-international price gap.