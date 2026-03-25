Gold prices jump by ₹15,000 in just 3 days

What experts say about gold's price surge

Geopolitical tensions and a weaker US dollar are making gold more attractive right now. Experts like Hareesh V from Geojit Investments say falling crude oil prices have changed global rate expectations, boosting gold demand.

Ponmudi R from Enrich Money points out that if gold crosses ₹1,48,000 here, we could see it climb even higher, possibly up to ₹1,57,000.

For comparison: while Indian gold is at ₹1,44,570 per 10gm (intraday high), COMEX rates were trading in the $4,500-$4,600 band, with local premiums and market factors widening the domestic-international price gap.