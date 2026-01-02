Gold prices just shot up—here's what's happening
Gold prices jumped by over ₹1,000 per 10gm in Delhi on Friday, with 24-karat gold now at ₹1,39,440.
Even 22-karat and 18-karat gold saw hikes of ₹800 and ₹660 per 10gm, respectively.
In cities like Delhi and Chennai, rates are even higher than the national average.
Why does this matter?
Gold is getting pricier because more people are looking for safe places to park their money during uncertain times.
This means jewelry could cost more soon, and if you're investing or thinking about it, these price swings might catch your eye.
What's behind the surge?
A mix of things: expectations that US interest rates will drop soon, ongoing global tensions (like Russia-Ukraine), and new sanctions on Venezuelan oil.
All of this is making investors worldwide turn to gold for stability—and experts think this trend could keep going into 2026.