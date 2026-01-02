Gold prices just shot up—here's what's happening Business Jan 02, 2026

Gold prices jumped by over ₹1,000 per 10gm in Delhi on Friday, with 24-karat gold now at ₹1,39,440.

Even 22-karat and 18-karat gold saw hikes of ₹800 and ₹660 per 10gm, respectively.

In cities like Delhi and Chennai, rates are even higher than the national average.