Gold prices rebound to $4,971.79 per ounce

Gold's rise usually means people are feeling uncertain about what's next. Ongoing global tensions—like US-Iran nuclear talks and Ukraine-Russia peace discussions—are making investors cautious. Analyst Ricardo Evangelista says, "Traders are currently in a wait-and-see mode," and he sees "gold prices consolidating above the $5,000 level and extending their advance toward $6,000 as the year progresses."

Fed's interest rate decision could impact gold prices

The US Federal Reserve might cut interest rates in June, which tends to make gold more attractive since it doesn't pay interest itself.

Everyone's watching for clues from the Fed's meeting minutes out on February 18—they could give hints about where gold prices go next.