Gold prices rise amid anticipation of US inflation data

Gold's been a go-to safety net when things get shaky. The upcoming US inflation report could influence when (or if) the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, which directly affects how attractive gold looks to investors.

Gold could push closer to $3,400 per ounce

Economists think US inflation will rise to 2.7% from last year's 2.4%.

That could keep gold from climbing much higher—especially with strong treasury yields and a solid dollar holding it back.

If those pressures ease, though, gold might push closer to $3,400 per ounce.

Silver and other metals are also seeing small gains thanks to demand and supply shifts.