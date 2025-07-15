Mutual funds invest heavily in Adani Group stocks

This isn't just about Adani—it's part of a bigger trend. June 2025 saw equity mutual fund inflows jump 24% to a record ₹23,568 crore, with SIPs also hitting an all-time high. For anyone watching where the smart money is moving, it's clear: institutional and retail investors are feeling bullish again.

Why Adani stocks are back in demand

Better market performance, attractive valuations, and some major portfolio reshuffling have helped drive these numbers up.

Plus, Adani Group's ambitious plans to invest $15-20 billion a year in infrastructure and energy projects over the next five years are catching investor attention for all the right reasons.