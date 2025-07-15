Next Article
Ola Electric Mobility shares experience early trading boost
Ola Electric's stock jumped 2.17% early Tuesday, hitting ₹48.09—even though the company's still facing losses.
The buzz around its shares on the NIFTY MIDCAP 150 shows investors are keeping an eye on Ola, hinting at a neutral outlook for what's next.
Revenue down, losses up
Ola's earnings have been a bit of a rollercoaster—revenues dropped from ₹1,644 crore last June to ₹828 crore this year, and they posted a net loss of ₹2,276 crore as of March 2025.
Still, Ola's staying transparent by sharing updates and investor presentations from their July 14 board meeting, making sure everyone's in the loop about where things stand.