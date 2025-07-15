Ola Electric Mobility shares experience early trading boost

Revenue down, losses up

Ola's earnings have been a bit of a rollercoaster—revenues dropped from ₹1,644 crore last June to ₹828 crore this year, and they posted a net loss of ₹2,276 crore as of March 2025.

Still, Ola's staying transparent by sharing updates and investor presentations from their July 14 board meeting, making sure everyone's in the loop about where things stand.