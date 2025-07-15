Berger Paints India sees early trade boost

In Q4 FY25, Berger Paints's revenue grew 7.3% year-on-year to ₹2,704 crore, while net profit jumped 18% to ₹262 crore. Earnings per share also improved, hitting ₹2.25 for the quarter.

FY25 performance and dividend details

For the full year, revenue edged up 3% to ₹11,545 crore and profit reached ₹1,147.75 crore.

Berger is rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹3.80 per share, and its next AGM is set for August 12, 2025.