Berger Paints India sees early trade boost
Berger Paints shares climbed 2.7% to ₹571.90 on Tuesday morning, as investors cheered the company's solid March 2025 quarter earnings.
The upbeat numbers gave a boost to confidence in this NIFTY MIDCAP 150 stock.
Q4 FY25 numbers of Berger Paints
In Q4 FY25, Berger Paints's revenue grew 7.3% year-on-year to ₹2,704 crore, while net profit jumped 18% to ₹262 crore.
Earnings per share also improved, hitting ₹2.25 for the quarter.
FY25 performance and dividend details
For the full year, revenue edged up 3% to ₹11,545 crore and profit reached ₹1,147.75 crore.
Berger is rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹3.80 per share, and its next AGM is set for August 12, 2025.