Escorts Kubota shares experience early trade surge
Escorts Kubota's stock jumped over 2% on Tuesday, landing at ₹3,340.00.
The boost comes as the company posted impressive results for March 2025, with investors clearly liking what they saw—especially since this rise is reflected in the NIFTY MIDCAP 150 index.
Company stayed debt-free and announced a final dividend
Revenue for the quarter hit ₹2,444.88 crore (up from last year), and net profit climbed to ₹318.70 crore.
For the full year, revenue crossed ₹10,000 crore and profit reached ₹1,125.17 crore.
The company stayed debt-free and announced a final dividend of ₹18 per share—plus earnings per share rose to ₹115.04—showing steady growth and a focus on rewarding its shareholders.