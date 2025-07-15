Escorts Kubota shares experience early trade surge

Company stayed debt-free and announced a final dividend

Revenue for the quarter hit ₹2,444.88 crore (up from last year), and net profit climbed to ₹318.70 crore.

For the full year, revenue crossed ₹10,000 crore and profit reached ₹1,125.17 crore.

The company stayed debt-free and announced a final dividend of ₹18 per share—plus earnings per share rose to ₹115.04—showing steady growth and a focus on rewarding its shareholders.