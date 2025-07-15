Hindustan Petroleum shares see early trade boost

Q4 FY25 and FY25 results overview

For Q4 (March 2025), HPCL's revenue slipped to ₹1.09 lakh crore from last year's ₹1.14 lakh crore, but net profit rose to ₹3,067 crore (up from ₹2,562 crore).

Earnings per share landed at 16.06 versus last year's 19.09.

Looking at the full year: revenue was mostly flat at around ₹4.34 lakh crore, but annual net profit nearly halved to ₹6,855 crore from over ₹14,200 crore in 2024.

On the bright side, their debt-to-equity ratio improved a bit—showing some financial balance despite lower profits overall.