Coforge Ltd shares experience early trade surge
Coforge's stock climbed 2.09% to ₹1,914.10 on Tuesday morning, catching investor attention after the company posted some impressive numbers for the March 2025 quarter.
Coforge's quarterly and annual performance
If you're following midcap tech or thinking about investing, Coforge is showing real momentum.
Revenue for the latest quarter soared to ₹3,409.90 crore (up from ₹2,358.50 crore last year), and net profit rose to ₹307.30 crore from ₹229.20 crore.
For the whole year, revenue hit ₹12,050.70 crore with profits at ₹936.10 crore—numbers that are making investors feel pretty optimistic about where Coforge is headed.
Stock split and consistent growth keep investor confidence high
Consistent growth and a recent stock split have kept investor confidence high—even though Coforge trades at a steep valuation.
Despite market ups and downs and global economic challenges, steady performance has helped Coforge stand out in a crowded tech sector right now.