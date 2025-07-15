Coforge Ltd shares experience early trade surge

Coforge's quarterly and annual performance

If you're following midcap tech or thinking about investing, Coforge is showing real momentum.

Revenue for the latest quarter soared to ₹3,409.90 crore (up from ₹2,358.50 crore last year), and net profit rose to ₹307.30 crore from ₹229.20 crore.

For the whole year, revenue hit ₹12,050.70 crore with profits at ₹936.10 crore—numbers that are making investors feel pretty optimistic about where Coforge is headed.