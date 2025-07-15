Hindustan Unilever experiences slight early trade increase

Strong balance sheet and healthy dividend

For the year ending March 2025, HUL pulled in ₹63,121 crore in revenue and made a net profit of ₹10,679 crore.

The company's financial health looks solid—zero debt and a strong return on net worth (21.55%).

Earlier this year, shareholders also got a final dividend of ₹24 per share.

Overall, steady stock performance suggests people are feeling good about where HUL is headed.