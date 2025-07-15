Next Article
Hindustan Unilever experiences slight early trade increase
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares saw a small bump on Tuesday, trading at ₹2,521.80 early in the day.
With the company's board meeting set for July 31, 2025, investors are watching closely to see how HUL performed last quarter.
Strong balance sheet and healthy dividend
For the year ending March 2025, HUL pulled in ₹63,121 crore in revenue and made a net profit of ₹10,679 crore.
The company's financial health looks solid—zero debt and a strong return on net worth (21.55%).
Earlier this year, shareholders also got a final dividend of ₹24 per share.
Overall, steady stock performance suggests people are feeling good about where HUL is headed.