KPIT Technologies experiences early trade surge

KPIT's revenue jumped from ₹1,317 crore last March to ₹1,528 crore this March, with profits also rising steadily.

Over the past few years, annual revenue and profit have both soared—revenue hit ₹5,842 crore and profit reached ₹836.80 crore this year.

To share the success, KPIT announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share (paying out from July 28), showing they're serious about rewarding their investors as the company keeps growing in tech.