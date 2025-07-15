Syngene International experiences early trade boost
Syngene International's stock climbed 2.45% on Tuesday, reaching ₹651.90, after the company reported its best-ever quarterly revenue—crossing ₹1,000 crore for the first time in Q4 FY25.
Investors are happy as the company is paying dividends
Consistent growth like this keeps investors interested, even though profits slipped a bit (down 3% for the quarter and 8% for the year).
The company's steady margins and low debt show it's handling rising costs pretty well.
Plus, Syngene is rewarding shareholders with a ₹1.25 per share dividend on June 27.
Syngene is expanding in drug development services (CDMO)
Syngene isn't just sitting still—it recently bought a US biologics plant and is expanding in drug development services (CDMO).
With another board meeting coming up on July 23 to review fresh results, investors will be watching closely to see if the momentum continues.