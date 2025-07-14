Gold prices rise for 4th consecutive day

If you're watching your money or thinking about investing, here's the scoop: US President Trump just announced steep tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and the EU starting August 1. That's made people flock to gold and silver—classic safe bets when things feel shaky. Ongoing India-US trade talks are adding to the uncertainty.

Prices in different cities

Chennai saw the highest gold price at ₹98,520 per 10gm, while Delhi had the lowest at ₹98,070.

With fears of disrupted trade and rising inflation in the air, investors are leaning into precious metals for some peace of mind.

The climb in both gold and silver shows just how much global jitters are impacting where people put their cash right now.