Gold prices slip as markets await US Federal Reserve minutes
Business
Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, with everyone waiting to see what the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes will reveal about future interest rates.
Spot gold was down 0.4% to $4,148.59 per ounce, and US gold futures dropped slightly too.
The market is basically holding its breath for any hints about inflation or rate hikes.
Perth Mint reports big gold sales
Earlier this year, gold hit record highs due to worries over inflation from global conflicts and a strong dollar, but prices have since fallen over 25%.
Recently, though, a ceasefire with Iran and weaker US jobs data helped gold bounce back a bit.
Meanwhile, Perth Mint reported a big jump in gold sales last month. Separately, fewer traders now expect a rate hike in September, though silver sales took a hit.