Gold prices slip as US dollar gains on inflation data
Gold prices slipped on Monday, with spot gold down 0.4% to $5,020 per ounce after the US dollar got a boost from fresh inflation data.
This comes right after a huge year for gold—up significantly since 2025 (price of $2,882 not cited here)—amid persistent inflation, economic uncertainty and assorted geopolitical developments.
What's happening with gold?
If you're curious about investing or just like tracking big money moves, here's the scoop:
Gold usually shines when things feel uncertain. But lately, a stronger dollar has made it pricier for anyone not using dollars, cooling off the rally.
Even silver took a hit after its own recent jump.
Why did prices change?
A small rise in US inflation (CPI up 0.2%) made people think rate cuts could be coming later this year—which is normally good news for gold investors.
And while global developments (like US-Iran tensions) have been noted, they weren't enough to keep momentum going this time around.