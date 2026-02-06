Gold prices slip to $4,773 per ounce

Even with today's drop, some analysts say gold could see further gains in 2026. In the short run, expect prices to bounce between $4,550 and $5,100 (about ₹1.40-1.60 lakh). If you're into investing or just like tracking trends, these swings are worth keeping an eye on.

Factors affecting market right now

A stronger US dollar—boosted by tough talk from the Fed about inflation—has put pressure on gold. Job growth numbers also missed expectations last month.

Plus, big money is moving out of China's ETFs and Trump's recent tariff cut for India—lowering the tariff from 50% to 18%—is expected to expand trade between the two countries.

All these factors are stirring up the market right now.