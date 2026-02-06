Gold prices slip to $4,773 per ounce
Gold prices slipped to $4,773 per ounce after hitting highs above $5,000 earlier this week.
This comes after a large year-over-year gain (about 76% as of early February 2026 (e.g., Feb. 6, 2026), according to one report), so investors are definitely watching closely as things get bumpy.
Analysts predict further gains for gold
Even with today's drop, some analysts say gold could see further gains in 2026.
In the short run, expect prices to bounce between $4,550 and $5,100 (about ₹1.40-1.60 lakh).
If you're into investing or just like tracking trends, these swings are worth keeping an eye on.
Factors affecting market right now
A stronger US dollar—boosted by tough talk from the Fed about inflation—has put pressure on gold. Job growth numbers also missed expectations last month.
Plus, big money is moving out of China's ETFs and Trump's recent tariff cut for India—lowering the tariff from 50% to 18%—is expected to expand trade between the two countries.
All these factors are stirring up the market right now.