Gold prices smash records as global uncertainty rises
Business
Gold just hit a new all-time high at $5,247 per ounce, thanks to a weaker US dollar and more people looking for safe places to park their money.
That's a 20% jump this year alone—pretty wild for anyone tracking investments.
Why does it matter?
If you're in India, you've probably noticed gold is pricier than ever: 24K gold is now ₹17,243 per gram, and silver's up too.
With US consumer confidence at its lowest in over a decade, investors everywhere are playing it safe.
What's pushing prices up?
It's mostly about nerves—remarks by President Donald Trump and global tensions (think Greenland, Ukraine, Gaza) have boosted safe-haven demand. That's sent everyone flocking to gold.
Some experts even think prices could reach $6,000 by the end of 2026 if central banks keep buying big.