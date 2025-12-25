Next Article
Gold prices soar 80% in a year—what's driving the rush?
Business
Gold has been on a wild ride this past year, jumping nearly 80% on the MCX and over 70% globally.
With prices hitting all-time highs, gold has become the go-to safe haven for investors worried about global uncertainty.
Analysts think this upward trend might stick around into next year.
What's behind the surge—and is silver stealing the spotlight?
Rising geopolitical tensions (think Russia-Ukraine and US-Venezuela), shifting US policies, and central banks stocking up on gold have all pushed prices higher.
Plus, lower interest rates have made gold even more attractive compared to bonds.
Not to be outdone, silver actually outperformed gold with a massive 150% price jump—showing just how hot precious metals are right now for anyone looking for stability in shaky times.