Gold prices soar 80% in a year—what's driving the rush?

What's behind the surge—and is silver stealing the spotlight?

Rising geopolitical tensions (think Russia-Ukraine and US-Venezuela), shifting US policies, and central banks stocking up on gold have all pushed prices higher.

Plus, lower interest rates have made gold even more attractive compared to bonds.

Not to be outdone, silver actually outperformed gold with a massive 150% price jump—showing just how hot precious metals are right now for anyone looking for stability in shaky times.