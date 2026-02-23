Gold prices soar as investors seek safe havens amid tensions

When markets get unpredictable—like now with trade tensions and economic worries—gold often becomes the go-to "safe" investment. If you're watching your money or thinking about investing, these moves can signal where people are putting their trust.

What's causing the gold rush?

A mix of things: The US Supreme Court just struck down Trump's old tariffs, but he's already talking about new global duties.

Add in weaker US economic growth, possible military action in Iran, and India's delayed trade talks with the US—it all makes gold look extra appealing right now.